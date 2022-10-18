Regent Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 194 stocks valued at a total of $343.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.69%), MSFT(4.05%), and GOOG(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Regent Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Regent Investment Management LLC bought 5,015 shares of NYSE:MA for a total holding of 7,485. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.5.

On 10/18/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $300.575 per share and a market cap of $288.57Bil. The stock has returned -16.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-book ratio of 46.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.92 and a price-sales ratio of 14.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Regent Investment Management LLC bought 28,115 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 141,556. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.43.

On 10/18/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $34.805 per share and a market cap of $278.17Bil. The stock has returned -23.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FCX by 27,605 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.27.

On 10/18/2022, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $28.63 per share and a market cap of $40.37Bil. The stock has returned -25.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:C by 17,372 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.4.

On 10/18/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $44.095 per share and a market cap of $84.64Bil. The stock has returned -36.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-book ratio of 0.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Regent Investment Management LLC bought 21,702 shares of NYSE:TECK for a total holding of 35,812. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.87.

On 10/18/2022, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $32.76 per share and a market cap of $17.10Bil. The stock has returned 10.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

