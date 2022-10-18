WBH ADVISORY INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1829 RESITERSTOWN ROAD, PIKESVILLE, MD 21208

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 286 stocks valued at a total of $693.00Mil. The top holdings were VGT(4.87%), VTI(4.19%), and SCHB(3.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WBH ADVISORY INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

WBH ADVISORY INC reduced their investment in BATS:VUSB by 435,738 shares. The trade had a 2.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.855 per share and a market cap of $2.88Bil. The stock has returned -1.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WBH ADVISORY INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOOV by 115,737 shares. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.07.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $130.84 per share and a market cap of $2.71Bil. The stock has returned -8.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.65.

During the quarter, WBH ADVISORY INC bought 166,939 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 241,112. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $45.4 per share and a market cap of $28.63Bil. The stock has returned -25.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

During the quarter, WBH ADVISORY INC bought 83,655 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 184,183. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.8125 per share and a market cap of $41.00Bil. The stock has returned -8.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WBH ADVISORY INC reduced their investment in BATS:HEFA by 182,456 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.86.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $31.05 per share and a market cap of $3.43Bil. The stock has returned -9.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.