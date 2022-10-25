NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of Emerson, the company’s new four-story, 188-unit luxury low-rise apartment community in the vibrant Greater New York metropolitan suburb of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. Emerson’s construction started in 2019 and began offering initial occupancy in June of this year. The firm recently hosted a grand opening celebration at the property for current and prospective residents of the community.

“Following up to the success of Carraway in Harrison, N.Y., and The Morgan across the river in Jersey City, N.J., Emerson marks our third and newest luxury multifamily community in the Greater New York City metropolitan area and joins our growing portfolio of luxury rental communities across the Northeast,” said Charles Elliott, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Emerson delivers on our brand promise, setting a new bar for luxury residential rental offerings in Westchester County, while providing an exceptional resident experience.”

Designed by Barton Partners, Emerson is a four-story building situated on a 4.66-acre site. The community totals more than 234,000 square feet (about twice the area of a Manhattan city block). Emerson includes 127 market-rate one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment residences averaging more than 1,000 square feet each. Emerson also introduces 61 affordable apartment residences, each averaging just under 1,000 square feet. The community offers more than 10,000 square feet of interior and exterior amenity space, and 292 parking spaces, which include 40 parking spaces with EV charging stations. Emerson also offers a free shuttle to the nearby Tarrytown Metropolitan Transportation Authority station.

Emerson features a suite of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a residential library, chef’s kitchen with communal dining spaces, state-of-the-art fitness center and studio, collaborative workspaces and club room, resident bar, game and theater room, central courtyard with BBQ areas, pet-friendly amenities and washroom, and rooftop deck with views of the Hudson River.

All of Emerson’s apartment residences feature serene spaces with sleek industrial finishes, including open floor plans, a warm neutral palette, smart home appliances and technology, washer/dryer in-residence, shaker-style kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Kohler® plumbing fixtures, and marble kitchen counters.

“Conveniently located on the picturesque Hudson River in Sleepy Hollow, Emerson is thoughtfully designed and artistically inspired,” said David Sands, Director of Development & Construction at Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Emerson offers a retreat inside an authentic community, not far from the hustle and bustle of the city, and where the very best of the Hudson River Valley is right within reach. We are so excited to open our doors to those seeking a distinguished luxury living experience in such an ideal location.”

Emerson joins the Loft District of Edge-on-Hudson, Westchester County’s premier riverfront community set along the Hudson River in Sleepy Hollow. Celebrating the heritage of traditional Hudson river towns, Edge-on-Hudson offers an inspiring lifestyle to residents and visitors alike on one of the world’s most important waterways. This innovative, sustainable neighborhood is built for walkability, with a waterfront promenade and pedestrian-friendly design, and features retail, dining, coffee shops, and daily necessities just steps away.

Located at 203 Legend Drive, Emerson is just 25 miles from Midtown Manhattan. Only two miles north of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and both Interstate-287 and Interstate-87, residents have easy access to New Jersey, Connecticut, New York City, and surrounding Westchester County, N.Y. For residents, Emerson is a quick jaunt to New York City, a short distance from quaint Hudson River towns including Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, and moments from lush nature trails along 350 miles of historic waterways. Emerson is also ideally situated within walking distance to both the Philipse Manor and Tarrytown Metro-North Railroad stations, which provide access to Grand Central Station in Manhattan in about 45 minutes.

Emerson residents also benefit from Westchester’s abundant employment opportunities. The Westchester market has experienced significant employer growth, attracting several corporate headquarters to downtown Harrison, as well as the neighboring towns of West Harrison, White Plains, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Tarrytown, and Yonkers. Major nearby employers include Apple-Metro Inc., Dannon, IBM, Lifetime Fitness, MasterCard, PepsiCo, and more. With convenient access across the corridor into downtown Manhattan, the community is an ideal location for those looking for employment in the medical and biotech market that include employers such as Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital System, New York Medical College, and Sloan Kettering.

In addition to its luxury apartment residences at Emerson, Toll Brothers also currently offers luxury modern townhomes for sale at its Brownstones at Edge-on-Hudson community, starting at $1,889,995. The townhomes feature contemporary architecture, rooftop terraces, and elevated finishes in the highly desirable Edge-on-Hudson riverfront neighborhood.

For more information about Emerson visit EmersonNY.com.

About Toll Brothers Apartment Living®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2022, NMHC ranked Toll Brothers Apartment Living the 11th largest apartment developer in the United States. Today, the firm has developed nearly 8,500 units, has nearly 4,500 units under management, and controls a national pipeline of more than 20,500 units. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

