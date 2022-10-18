MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

MeAG Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH is an asset management firm based out of Munich, Germany. The company is one of the two main subsidiaries of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Asset Management GmbH. The MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH was originally established under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and “only provides investment advice to affiliated companies (Munich Re Group) and all assets under management are beneficially owned by affiliated companies.” MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH itself is an investment company monitored by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. The company “renders investment management and consulting services to unaffiliated professional investors, manages special investment funds for institutional investors and mutual investment funds for private investors.” MeAG Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH is one of the major asset managers in Europe is responsible for most of the investments of Munich Re and ERGO. The company manages over 10 billion euros for a variety of companies. MeAG Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH mainly manages insurance company funds, which alone makes up over half of its client base, and also provides services to banks and financial service providers, pension funds and pension organizations, and various charities and foundations, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a fifth of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, consumer discretionary, health care, consumer staples, industrials, energy, utilities and telecommunications, and real estate sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. MeAG Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH holds its allocations an average of 5.88 quarters and, in the most recent quarter, has had a turnover rate of approximately 29.32%. The company offers a variety of funds including its EuroFlex, EuroRent, RealReturn, EmerginMarkets, FairReturn, Dividends, GlobalBalance, and ProInvest funds, among others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 220 stocks valued at a total of $1.65Bil. The top holdings were LLY(3.82%), MSFT(3.75%), and MRK(2.94%).

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 221,642 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.76.

On 10/18/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $193.78 per share and a market cap of $119.85Bil. The stock has returned -10.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 835,789 shares in NAS:GLPI, giving the stock a 2.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.39 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc traded for a price of $47.51 per share and a market cap of $12.17Bil. The stock has returned 2.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.81 and a price-sales ratio of 9.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought 596,863 shares of NYSE:TJX for a total holding of 608,958. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.81.

On 10/18/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $66.84 per share and a market cap of $77.19Bil. The stock has returned 4.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-book ratio of 14.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought 123,954 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 146,137. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 10/18/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $285.38 per share and a market cap of $290.90Bil. The stock has returned -17.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-book ratio of 1230.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 240,842-share investment in NYSE:ETN. Previously, the stock had a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.92 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $141.35 per share and a market cap of $56.27Bil. The stock has returned -10.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

