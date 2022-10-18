Vantage Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $638.00Mil. The top holdings were LAZR(6.20%), CVX(5.80%), and SLB(5.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vantage Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 173,469 shares. The trade had a 7.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 10/18/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $522.23 per share and a market cap of $486.66Bil. The stock has returned 23.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CNC by 807,122 shares. The trade had a 5.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.37.

On 10/18/2022, Centene Corp traded for a price of $75.57 per share and a market cap of $42.95Bil. The stock has returned 17.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Centene Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 594,103 shares. The trade had a 5.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/18/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $101.715 per share and a market cap of $1,319.39Bil. The stock has returned -28.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-book ratio of 5.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.21 and a price-sales ratio of 4.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BKNG by 34,650 shares. The trade had a 4.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1878.43.

On 10/18/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1770.5 per share and a market cap of $69.83Bil. The stock has returned -29.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-book ratio of 17.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.87 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ELAN by 2,420,470 shares. The trade had a 3.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.48.

On 10/18/2022, Elanco Animal Health Inc traded for a price of $12.375 per share and a market cap of $5.83Bil. The stock has returned -61.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elanco Animal Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

