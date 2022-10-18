SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Scout Investments is an investment management company based out of Kansas City, Missouri. The company was founded in 1982 and would become registered with the SEC as an investment advisory firm in 2001. Scout Investments began with three mutual funds and would grow to expand its line of offerings, becoming an independent subsidiary of UMB Financial Corp. in 2009. The company was previously known as Scout Investment Advisors and has most recently acquired Reams Asset Management in 2010. Scout Investments utilizes fundamental analysis to make its investment decisions, allocating its assets in the stocks of companies in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale across all major capitalizations. The company benchmarks its performance against various S&P 500, MSCI, and Russell indexes. Scout Investments is currently headed by Andrew J. Iseman and has 95 employees with 38 of them being investment professionals. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, information technology, health care, energy, consumer staples, materials, and industrials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Scout Investments currently holds over $31 billion in total assets under management spread across 577 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both of its total number of accounts and managed assets have increased in recent years with its total assets under management growing significantly from $6.5 billion to almost 5 times that amount today. Scout Investments mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up over half of its client base, and also provides services to state or municipal entities, corporations, pooled investment vehicles, charities, pension and profit sharing plans, and others, in order of decreasing clientele. The company’s offering of mutual funds currently includes its Core Bond, Low Duration, Emerging Markets, Equity Opportunity, and Global Equity Funds, among others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 223 stocks valued at a total of $4.82Bil. The top holdings were CBOE(2.20%), WEC(2.07%), and HR(1.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:CHK by 1,439,574 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.95.

On 10/18/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $98.91 per share and a market cap of $11.99Bil. The stock has returned 67.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:OVV by 1,368,525 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.77.

On 10/18/2022, Ovintiv Inc traded for a price of $50.45 per share and a market cap of $12.83Bil. The stock has returned 30.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ovintiv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC. bought 205,757 shares of NYSE:IT for a total holding of 226,126. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $280.37.

On 10/18/2022, Gartner Inc traded for a price of $290.42 per share and a market cap of $22.96Bil. The stock has returned -8.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gartner Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 169,107 shares in NAS:ENPH, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $269.72 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $250.75 per share and a market cap of $33.82Bil. The stock has returned 38.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 174.56, a price-book ratio of 74.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 110.58 and a price-sales ratio of 20.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC. bought 28,964 shares of NYSE:CMG for a total holding of 32,959. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1549.91.

On 10/18/2022, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc traded for a price of $1541.43 per share and a market cap of $42.59Bil. The stock has returned -17.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-book ratio of 19.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.10 and a price-sales ratio of 5.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

