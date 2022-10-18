COURIER CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 281 stocks valued at a total of $807.00Mil. The top holdings were IVW(7.57%), IVV(5.45%), and AAPL(5.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COURIER CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

COURIER CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FEZ by 213,574 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.31.

On 10/18/2022, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF traded for a price of $32.8 per share and a market cap of $1.40Bil. The stock has returned -26.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, COURIER CAPITAL LLC bought 144,759 shares of ARCA:VGK for a total holding of 191,738. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $48.55 per share and a market cap of $13.14Bil. The stock has returned -25.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, COURIER CAPITAL LLC bought 19,736 shares of ARCA:DFE for a total holding of 248,799. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.89.

On 10/18/2022, WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $47.4385 per share and a market cap of $173.15Mil. The stock has returned -32.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.16.

During the quarter, COURIER CAPITAL LLC bought 2 shares of NYSE:BRK.A for a total holding of 3. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $428128.

On 10/18/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $430649.998 per share and a market cap of $625.19Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

COURIER CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVW by 12,490 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.82.

On 10/18/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $59.3802 per share and a market cap of $27.45Bil. The stock has returned -23.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a price-book ratio of 6.10.

