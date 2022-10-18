AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3 LOCHSIDE CRESCENT EDINBURGH, X0 EH12 9SA

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 164 stocks valued at a total of $4.95Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.13%), AAPL(8.12%), and AMZN(3.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 230,086 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/18/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.41 per share and a market cap of $2,323.83Bil. The stock has returned -0.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-book ratio of 40.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC bought 160,627 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 273,850. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 10/18/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $166.22 per share and a market cap of $435.97Bil. The stock has returned 6.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-book ratio of 5.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC bought 78,861 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 277,319. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 10/18/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $266.12 per share and a market cap of $191.97Bil. The stock has returned -12.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-book ratio of 4.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.73 and a price-sales ratio of 6.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC bought 277,717 shares of NYSE:BMY for a total holding of 1,103,766. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54.

On 10/18/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $72.01 per share and a market cap of $153.48Bil. The stock has returned 30.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC bought 109,906 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 568,322. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.33.

On 10/18/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $175.09 per share and a market cap of $240.19Bil. The stock has returned 13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-book ratio of 12.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.