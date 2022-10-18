Ballast, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $205.00Mil. The top holdings were VO(11.27%), VB(8.27%), and SPHQ(6.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ballast, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,464 shares in NYSE:RTX, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.51 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $87.9 per share and a market cap of $128.82Bil. The stock has returned -1.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 6,170 shares in NYSE:NKE, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.65 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $90.37 per share and a market cap of $140.84Bil. The stock has returned -42.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-book ratio of 8.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Ballast, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 6,951 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.95.

On 10/18/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $89.05 per share and a market cap of $102.23Bil. The stock has returned -19.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 9,955 shares in NYSE:DD, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.85 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc traded for a price of $55.11 per share and a market cap of $27.58Bil. The stock has returned -21.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 3,425 shares in NYSE:CRM, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $169.57 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $154.7215 per share and a market cap of $154.50Bil. The stock has returned -47.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 286.12, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

