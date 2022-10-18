PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $289.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.08%), MSFT(4.66%), and PGX(2.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 35,899 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/18/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.94 per share and a market cap of $21.16Bil. The stock has returned -8.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 4,160 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/18/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $133.875 per share and a market cap of $357.31Bil. The stock has returned -60.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 4,685 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/18/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.41 per share and a market cap of $2,323.83Bil. The stock has returned -0.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-book ratio of 40.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC bought 3,194 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 38,784. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 10/18/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $163.08 per share and a market cap of $316.75Bil. The stock has returned 52.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC bought 3,502 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 19,725. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 10/18/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $119.42 per share and a market cap of $294.29Bil. The stock has returned -46.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-book ratio of 12.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.85 and a price-sales ratio of 10.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

