Defender Capital, LLC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $255.00Mil. The top holdings were VGSH(21.78%), DHR(14.10%), and BRK.B(14.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Defender Capital, LLC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Defender Capital, LLC. bought 13,799 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 134,784. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 10/18/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $282.895 per share and a market cap of $621.98Bil. The stock has returned -0.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.64, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Defender Capital, LLC. bought 38,425 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 962,286. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.6 per share and a market cap of $16.06Bil. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Defender Capital, LLC. bought 4,700 shares of NYSE:TDY for a total holding of 38,257. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $381.67.

On 10/18/2022, Teledyne Technologies Inc traded for a price of $349.47 per share and a market cap of $16.39Bil. The stock has returned -19.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teledyne Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Defender Capital, LLC. reduced their investment in NYSE:FTV by 23,588 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.03.

On 10/18/2022, Fortive Corp traded for a price of $61.95 per share and a market cap of $21.81Bil. The stock has returned -15.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.91 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Defender Capital, LLC. bought 13,215 shares of NAS:MNST for a total holding of 167,477. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.15.

On 10/18/2022, Monster Beverage Corp traded for a price of $90.65 per share and a market cap of $47.48Bil. The stock has returned 5.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Monster Beverage Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-book ratio of 6.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.69 and a price-sales ratio of 8.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

