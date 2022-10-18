Zhang Financial LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 217 stocks valued at a total of $663.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(12.99%), ITOT(7.87%), and VBR(5.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Zhang Financial LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Zhang Financial LLC bought 114,216 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 656,429. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $82.75 per share and a market cap of $38.72Bil. The stock has returned -18.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.13.

During the quarter, Zhang Financial LLC bought 46,102 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 480,069. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $186.895 per share and a market cap of $248.04Bil. The stock has returned -18.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

During the quarter, Zhang Financial LLC bought 75,503 shares of ARCA:VT for a total holding of 401,849. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.52.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $81.67 per share and a market cap of $21.10Bil. The stock has returned -21.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

During the quarter, Zhang Financial LLC bought 17,093 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 74,283. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $341.73 per share and a market cap of $251.14Bil. The stock has returned -15.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

During the quarter, Zhang Financial LLC bought 233,669 shares of ARCA:DFAI for a total holding of 247,051. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.08.

On 10/18/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $22.2389 per share and a market cap of $2.09Bil. The stock has returned -23.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.35.

