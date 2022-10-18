Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $134.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(18.75%), AAPL(8.93%), and MSFT(4.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 66,725 shares in NYSE:PFE, giving the stock a 2.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.59 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $44.15 per share and a market cap of $246.63Bil. The stock has returned 10.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 33,855 shares in NYSE:DAL, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.76 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Delta Air Lines Inc traded for a price of $31.905 per share and a market cap of $20.34Bil. The stock has returned -22.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 288.32, a price-book ratio of 4.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. bought 8,729 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 12,773. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.3264 per share and a market cap of $78.75Bil. The stock has returned -15.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. bought 5,472 shares of NYSE:CHH for a total holding of 9,295. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.67.

On 10/18/2022, Choice Hotels International Inc traded for a price of $124.03 per share and a market cap of $6.92Bil. The stock has returned -8.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Choice Hotels International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-book ratio of 16.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.81 and a price-sales ratio of 5.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 10,520 shares in NYSE:TFC, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.11 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $43.75 per share and a market cap of $57.63Bil. The stock has returned -26.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

