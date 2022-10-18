BLUESTEM FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(20.39%), BSV(18.77%), and VB(12.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BLUESTEM FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BLUESTEM FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 4,640,343 shares. The trade had a 20.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $373.23 per share and a market cap of $279.27Bil. The stock has returned -16.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.41.

BLUESTEM FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 21,859,503 shares. The trade had a 17.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.4493 per share and a market cap of $38.51Bil. The stock has returned -7.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BLUESTEM FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VB by 5,611,570 shares. The trade had a 11.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $180.84 per share and a market cap of $39.69Bil. The stock has returned -19.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

BLUESTEM FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 13,849,080 shares. The trade had a 11.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.3264 per share and a market cap of $78.75Bil. The stock has returned -15.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BLUESTEM FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEU by 16,789,995 shares. The trade had a 9.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $45.3621 per share and a market cap of $28.63Bil. The stock has returned -25.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

