ONE PLUS ONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1061 E. Indiantown Road Jupiter, FL 33477

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $103.00Mil. The top holdings were SGDJ(10.85%), WIZ(5.52%), and EWU(4.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ONE PLUS ONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 459,749 shares in ARCA:SGDJ, giving the stock a 10.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.49 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $23.21 per share and a market cap of $82.25Mil. The stock has returned -43.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a price-book ratio of 1.13.

ONE PLUS ONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GDXJ by 228,755 shares. The trade had a 6.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.01.

On 10/18/2022, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $28.96 per share and a market cap of $2.95Bil. The stock has returned -31.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.05.

The guru sold out of their 755,552-share investment in NAS:IDLB. Previously, the stock had a 5.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.42 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, PowerShares FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weig traded for a price of $20.6887 per share and a market cap of $4.22Mil. The stock has returned -27.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weig has a price-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.09.

The guru sold out of their 123,249-share investment in NAS:FYT. Previously, the stock had a 4.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.17 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, FIRST TR EXCH TRD traded for a price of $43.69 per share and a market cap of $181.27Mil. The stock has returned -14.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR EXCH TRD has a price-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.08.

The guru established a new position worth 62,815 shares in NAS:VGLT, giving the stock a 3.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.6 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $60.4405 per share and a market cap of $3.24Bil. The stock has returned -29.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.