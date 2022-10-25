DREAM IMPACT TRUST (TSX: MPCT.UN) (“Dream Impact” or the “Trust”) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada please dial: (866) 455-3403 For International please dial: (647) 484-8332 Passcode: 24662328#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Impact Trust’s website at www.dreamimpacttrust.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Impact Trust’s website at www.dreamimpacttrust.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Impact is an open-ended trust dedicated to impact investing. Dream Impact's underlying portfolio is comprised of exceptional real estate assets reported under two operating segments: development and investing holdings, and recurring income, that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of Dream Impact are to create positive and lasting impacts for our stakeholders through our three impact verticals: environmental sustainability and resilience, attainable and affordable housing, and inclusive communities; while generating attractive returns for investors. For more information, please visit: www.dreamimpacttrust.ca.

