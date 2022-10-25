BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank announced that long-serving Board member Hale Harrison passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Harrison first joined the Board of Directors on January 8, 1975. He was elected Chair of the Board of Directors on December 9, 2020. Mr. Harrison also served as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee and was a member of the Governance Committee.

Mr. Harrison co-owned and operated the Harrison Group Resort Hotels in Ocean City, Maryland. He was a former Councilman and Secretary for the Town of Ocean City, and was a former Chair of the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission. He was also a past Chair and member of the Finance Committee of the Board of Trustees of Atlantic General Hospital.

President Thompson remarked, "During his 47 years of service on our Board, Mr. Harrison was the bank's in-house expert on the Ocean City tourism industry. An outstanding business and civic leader, Mr. Harrison's sharp business acumen combined with his quiet way endeared him to all who knew him. We will miss his exceptional leadership as our Board Chair. He was extremely proud of our bank, and our bank employees."

