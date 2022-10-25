Box office +31% in its second week

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Terrifier 2 has the best non-holiday weekend week-over-week increase in nearly 30 years for a 600+ screen release.In its second weekend in theaters, Terrifier 2 was up 31%, which is unheard of as most films drop 50% to 60%, also making this the best non-holiday week-over-week performance for a Horror film ever. The film grossed $1.03M with an incredible PTA of $1,496, bringing the film's cumulative box office to almost $2.5 Million with limited showtimes and screens. This makes Due to strong box office and positive word of mouth, Terrifier 2 will stay in theaters for a third weekend in around 500 screens.

Popular amongst both fans and critics, Terrifier 2 boasts an 89% Critics score and 90% Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Terrifier 2 is emblematic of Cinedigm's enthusiast strategy: with more than 89 million monthly fans, we have an incredible ability to generate buzz and excitement for our films that leads to record-breaking results and engagement as we have seen here," says Erick Opeka, President & Chief Strategy Officer of Cinedigm. "Also, we can do it far more cost-effectively, given we touch over 1.1 billion consumer devices."

The uncut, ultra-gory, indie slasher film from Writer/Director Damien Leone (All Hallows' Eve, Terrifier), welcomes back David Howard Thornton as the demonic killer, Art the Clown, and introduces Lauren LaVera as Sienna, who is being hailed as the next Final Girl. Also returning is Samantha Scaffidi who reprises her role as Victoria Heyes, with horror icon Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and professional wrestler Chris Jericho also making appearances.

Following his gruesome demise in the first film, a sinister presence has brought Art the Clown back to life to rein terror on the residents of Miles County in Terrifier 2. On Halloween night, he returns to the unassuming town and sets his sights on fresh prey: a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively.

Head on over to www.Terrifier2TheMovie.com for current listings or check Fandango to get Terrifier 2 tickets near you.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/6KkONLf_ZKU

Official Synopsis: After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.

