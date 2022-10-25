PORTSMOUTH, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the successful sale earlier this year of three ship-to-shore cranes through GovDeals, the Virginia Port Authority (VPA) has placed three additional ZPMC ship-to-shore cranes for sale on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets. The fully functioning cranes will need to be disassembled and removed by the new buyer upon the completion of the auction. Interested buyers have until October 25th to place their bids.



According to ZPMC, these cranes are post-Panamax gantry cranes, a type of large dockside crane found at container terminals for loading and unloading intermodal containers from container ships. They consist of a supporting framework that can traverse the length of a quay. They are equipped with a specialized handling tool called a spreader. The spreader can be lowered on top of a container and locks onto the container's four locking points ("corner castings") using a twist lock mechanism.

The cranes have been in operation since 1999 and are reported to have a lift height of 120’ above the rail, with an outreach of 201’, and can handle two 20’ boxes in twin mode. These gantry cranes are in the Norfolk International Terminals, where container traffic has been on the rise, causing the VPA to need larger, more equipped cranes to handle the influx of shipments. These are the second set of ZPMC ship-to-shore cranes that the VPA has chosen to sell on the GovDeals platform.

“As our port continues to undergo its extensive expansion plan, we are choosing to extend the life of our cranes with the help of GovDeals, and rehoming these cranes to other ports where this equipment is sorely needed,” said Al Collado, director of terminal services for the port’s operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT).

To see the full details or to place a bid on these cranes, all potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services ( LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

