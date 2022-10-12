October 12, 2022

Dear Sequoia Fund shareholders:

For the third quarter of 2022, Sequoia Fund generated a negative return of 9.67%1 net of fees, versus negative 4.88% for the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index. For the year to date through September 30, the Fund generated a total negative return of 36.14%, versus negative 23.87% for the Index.

During the quarter we trimmed our holdings in Alphabet ( GOOG, Financial)( GOOGL, Financial), Elevance ( ELV, Financial), Micron ( MU, Financial), Netflix ( NFLX, Financial) and TSMC ( TSM, Financial) and increased our investments in Eurofins (XPAR:EFT), Meta ( META, Financial) and Universal Music Group ( XAMS:UMG, Financial). We initiated a new position in Capital One Financial ( COF, Financial), a technology-forward bank specializing in credit cards and auto loans. We discuss this quarter’s activity in more detail in our Q3 video commentary, available later this week on our website, and as usual will provide a detailed review of performance and recent activity in our year-end letter.

Sincerely,

The Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) Investment Committee

Arman Gokgol-Kline

John Harris

Trevor Magyar

D. Chase Sheridan

1The performance data for the Fund shown above represents past performance and assumes reinvestment of dividends. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Fund’s 1-year, 5-year and 10-year average annual total returns through September 30, 2022 were -31.65%, 5.58% and 6.76%, respectively. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling DST Systems, Inc. at (800) 686-6884.

Disclosures

Please consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of Sequoia Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) carefully before investing. The Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund and are available at www.sequoiafund.com or by calling 1-800-686-6884. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. Shares of the Fund are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC (Member FINRA).