Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced today the date for the release of its third quarter 2022 operating results and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Bentley Systems will release third quarter 2022 operating results, before the market opens, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

A live Zoom video webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:15 a.m. EST that same day through a direct+registration+link. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bentley.com. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Members of management will present at:

The J.P. Morgan Digital Twin Seminar Series on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The Nasdaq International Investor Conference at The May Fair Hotel in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The Berenberg European Conference at the Berenberg Offices in London, United Kingdom on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available through Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geoprofessional software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries. www.bentley.com

