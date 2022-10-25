Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company”) earned a score of 75 in the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, outperforming the international average of 74 out of 100. The Company also received a Green Star designation, awarded to submitters achieving scores of 50+ on GRESB’s implementation and measurement of the management & policy sections. The Company is proud to maintain these year-over-year honors from our inaugural GRESB participation in 2021. In addition, the Company’s 2022 GRESB Public Disclosure Level earned an “A” rating and a score of 98 out of 100, ranking first in its health care comparison group.

The GRESB Public Disclosure Level is an overall measure of ESG disclosure by listed property companies based on a selection of indicators aligned with the existing GRESB Real Estate Assessment. The Public Disclosure Level provides insight into the ESG disclosure activities of both GRESB participants and non-participants. It offers investors insights currently not captured in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the ESG performance of real estate and infrastructure assets worldwide, providing clarity and insights to financial markets on complex sustainability topics. In 2022, the GRESB ESG Benchmark grew to cover more than $8.6 trillion of assets under management, up from $6.4 trillion the year before. The GRESB Assessments are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of asset investments and are aligned with international reporting frameworks, goals, and emerging regulations.

“This year’s participation growth across the real estate and infrastructure benchmarks underscores the continued and unwavering commitment of the global real assets industry to ESG transparency and sustainability,” shared Sebastien Roussotte, CEO of GRESB.

“Our annual GRESB Real Estate Assessment efforts and continued high scores celebrate the leadership and contributions of our entire team, demonstrating the success of our actions to date,” said Mark Theine, the Company’s Executive Vice President of Asset Management. “We continue to integrate ESG principles into all aspects of our company culture, facility operations, and future financial planning to ensure we provide an excellent setting for our health care provider partners to deliver patient care as leaders in sustainability and corporate social responsibility.”

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments worldwide, used by more than 170 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company is a Maryland real estate investment trust and has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by the Operating Partnership, directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, “continue”, “intend”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plans, the Company’s ability to generate internal and external growth, the future outlook, anticipated cash returns, cap rates or yields on properties, anticipated closing of property acquisitions, ability to execute its business plan, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including, without limitation, the Company’s annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of factors that could impact the Company’s results, performance, or transactions, see Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

