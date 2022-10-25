Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Eventbrite will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted to its Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eventbrite.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Eventbrite will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its results.

Earnings Webcast Information

Event: Eventbrite Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Site: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations page, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 290 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2021, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com. Eventbrite has earned a spot on the distinguished list of companies certified as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW) in 2022. The certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience and is based on employee feedback and independent analysis.

