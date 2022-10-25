Kaman Air Vehicles, a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN), announced the receipt of a signed purchase agreement from North American Helicopter for a K-MAX® medium-to-heavy lift helicopter with delivery expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“North American Helicopter has been a highly respected operator for more than 55 years and we appreciate the confidence they have placed in Kaman and the capabilities of the K-MAX®. Adding the proven external lift and precision capabilities of K-MAX® to North American Helicopter’s operations will enhance their operational services in support of the Electrical and Gas Utility sectors and the Department of Defense,” said Roger Wassmuth, Senior Director of Business Development.

“Adding K-MAX® to our fleet is an important step for expanding our overall external lift capabilities,” stated Jessica Bailey, President of North American Helicopter. “Our future power line projects and firefighting support will benefit greatly from the increased lift capability of K-MAX®. Our strategic location in the Midwest near St. Louis, MO allows us to respond quickly to our customers’ needs throughout the United States, Canada and Caribbean.”

The K-MAX® is a rugged, low-maintenance aircraft that features a counter-rotating rotor system and is optimized for repetitive external load operations. The aircraft can lift up to 6,000 pounds (2,722 kg) with unmatched performance in hot and high conditions. Kaman has produced both manned and unmanned versions of the K-MAX, and the development of its Titan unmanned aerial system continues to progress.

“We believe the global market will benefit from the demonstrated performance of the K-MAX® helicopter and expect to see additional requirements for this reliable platform for critical missions such as firefighting and infrastructure building,” said Phil Murphy, Vice President, Business Development Kaman Air Vehicles / Precision Products Division.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; wheels, brakes and related hydraulic components for helicopters, fixed-wing and UAV aircraft; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; and manufacture and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter, the K-MAX TITAN unmanned helicopter and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005853/en/