Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce that as of Oct. 17, Jackie Bolles has assumed a new role as Executive Director, Treasury and Investor Relations at the company.

In her new role, Bolles will lead Allison’s investor relations program and serve as a corporate spokesperson within the investment community, managing relationships with sell-side analysts, institutional investors and individual shareholders. She will also lead the treasury team, overseeing the company’s cash management and cash flow forecasting activities.

“In her decade with Allison, Jackie has brought invaluable experience to Allison,” said Fred Bohley, Allison Transmission SVP, CFO and Treasurer. “We look forward to her continued contributions by applying her knowledge of our financial reporting, operations and strategy to our investor relations and treasury activities.”

Bolles served as corporate securities and business counsel at Faegre Baker Daniels LLP prior to her joining Allison Transmission in 2012. She has held numerous roles of increasing responsibility within the Legal Department with the most recent being executive director, deputy general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer.

Bolles holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame and a J.D. degree from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

