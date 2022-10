Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE: GPOR) announced today that it will host a teleconference and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 results beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Gulfport plans to issue a news release containing its third quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after market close.

The conference call can be heard live through a link on the Gulfport website, www.gulfportenergy.com. In addition, you may participate in the conference call by dialing 866-373-3408 domestically or 412-902-1039 internationally. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Gulfport website and a telephone audio replay will be available from November 3, 2022 to November 17, 2022, by calling 877-660-6853 domestically or 201-612-7415 internationally and then entering the replay passcode 13731701.

