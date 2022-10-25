Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company will release third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, October 25,2022, after stock market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 results followed by a Q&A session:

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern 10:00 a.m. Central 9:00 a.m. Mountain 8:00 a.m. Pacific

Attendants may register at https%3A%2F%2Fevent-registration.arkadin.com%2F633df723496dda609c8796bf to participate in the call. A confirmation email will be sent to all registrants containing the dial-in number, a PIN code, and a personal access code. Please plan to join this call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. After entering your dial-in number, you will be prompted to enter your passcode and PIN. The PIN provided will identify you as the registered participant for this call and should only be used by the individual who has registered.

A replay of this conference call will be accessible in the Investors section of our website, www.encorewire.com, following the call.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of copper and aluminum electrical wire and cables, supplying power generation and distribution solutions to meet our customers’ needs today and in the future. The Company focuses on maintaining a low-cost of production while providing exceptional customer service, quickly shipping complete orders coast-to-coast. Our products are proudly made in America at our vertically-integrated, single-site, Texas campus.

