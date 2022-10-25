CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation ( SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the full commercial launch of the 7D FLASH™ Navigation System Percutaneous Spine Module. The release of the Percutaneous Module represents a new application and increased functionality for its 7D FLASH Navigation System, which now allows SeaSpine to further penetrate the minimally invasive spine surgery market, which SeaSpine estimates at approximately $4 billion worldwide.



“The addition of the Percutaneous Module to the FLASH Navigation System has brought versatility to my OR,” stated Dr. Douglas Orndorff of Spine Colorado. “Whether I am performing mini-open procedures, large revision surgeries, or MIS fusions, I can do them all with one system that optimizes my workflows depending on my approach. I’m also excited about the future launch of the Lumbar Facet Fusion system that will work seamlessly with the Percutaneous Module, enabling an integrated procedural solution for my patients.”

The 7D FLASH Navigation System uses visible light to create a three-dimensional image for surgical navigation in just seconds, which is expected to result in shorter and more efficient spinal procedures. It is the only marketed image-guidance system that utilizes novel and proprietary camera-based technology, coupled with machine-vision algorithms, to eliminate the long-standing frustrations with legacy surgical navigation platforms. The speed, accuracy, and efficiency of machine-vision technology is intended to provide significant economic value, lower radiation for staff and patients in open procedures, and harnesses the true potential of image-guided navigation – providing a truly unique offering for both open and minimally invasive spine procedures.

“Our Percutaneous Module has expanded the clinical functionality of the FLASH Navigation System by providing surgeons with a fully integrated procedural solution for minimally invasive surgery,” said Dr. Beau Standish, President of Enabling Technologies at SeaSpine. “This new application addresses a large and important part of the spine navigation market and should help drive adoption of our FLASH Navigation System among surgeons, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.”

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine’s complete procedural solutions feature its market-leading FLASH™ Navigation, a system designed to improve accuracy of screw placement and provide a cost-effective, rapid, radiation-free solution to surgical navigation, and a comprehensive portfolio of spinal implants and orthobiologics to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. With product development expertise in advanced optics, software, orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants, SeaSpine can offer its surgeon customers a complete solution to meet their patients’ evolving clinical needs. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

