Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the close of the U.S. markets on Monday, November 14, 2022. Semrush will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Hosts: Oleg Shchegolev, CEO, Evgeny Fetisov, CFO and Eugene Levin, President

Conference ID: 3520221

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 350-3436

Participant International Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0185

Participants should dial in at least ten minutes before the start of the conference. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.semrush.com%2F.+%0A

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.

About Semrush Holdings, Inc.

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 91,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Amsterdam, Berlin, Barcelona, Prague, Warsaw, Belgrade, and Limassol as well as new locations in Turkey, Armenia, and Georgia.

