Freedom Holding Corp. Appoints Deloitte

15 minutes ago
In an 8-K filing today, Freedom Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FRHC) announced that it had appointed the independent registered public accounting firm Deloitte LLP in Kazakhstan (“Deloitte”), a member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Deloitte, which had previously performed audits for certain Freedom Holding Corp. subsidiaries, replaces WSRP, LLC, a U.S.-based accounting firm.

About Freedom Holding: Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services, retail financial securities brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. The company is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has a presence in 14 countries, including Cyprus, the United States, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom and Germany. The company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker FRHC.

