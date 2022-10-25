Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman”) (Nasdaq: BWMN) announced that the State of Colorado’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has awarded the firm a new contract in connection with the upgrade of security lighting at the Joint Forces Headquarters (JFHQ) in Centennial, CO. Bowman will provide lighting design, electrical, civil and structural engineering under this award. This is part of a $1M upgrade to the facility.

The lighting upgrades will be designed to meet current Army and Department of Defense lighting regulations and standards which dictate the use of extremely enhanced lighting systems to supplement security operations, including lighting for the use of closed-circuit television. Bowman has extensive experience designing security lighting upgrades at military sites across the State of Colorado.

“We’re thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with the Colorado DMVA under this award,” said Peter D’Antonio, Bowman principal. “Developing advanced and cost-appropriate engineered lighting solutions for high profile locations, like the Joint Forces Headquarters, is one of Bowman’s strengths. By using photometric analysis, we develop nearly three-dimensional mapping of the location which allows us to provide enhanced lighting design solutions that meet critical visual requirements and deliver effective lighting for current and future security systems.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 1,700 employees and more than 65 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006269/en/