Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for November and December 2022:

16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference

Ed Meyercord, CEO

Virtual

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

3:45 PM ET presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Ed Meyercord, CEO

New York, NY

Monday, December 5, 2022

Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues

Nabil Bukhari, CTO & CPO

Virtual

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Cowen 2022 Virtual Networking Summit

Remi Thomas, CFO

Virtual

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

A live webcast from the conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

