Höegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the Third Quarter 2022

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 18, 2022

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") announced today that its board of directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per 8.75% Series A preferred unit. The cash distribution for the 8.75% Series A preferred units will be paid on November 15, 2022, to all 8.75% Series A preferred unitholders of record as of the close of the business on November 8, 2022.

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the registration statement filed by Höegh LNG Partners LP with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is available via the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Höegh LNG Partners LP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

