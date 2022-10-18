Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 25, 2022!

Coterra Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Friday, November 4, 2022

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2022

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterra Energy Inc. ("Coterra" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce third-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Conference Call Information
Date: Friday, November 4, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CT
Dial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424
Int'l dial-in: (646) 960-0819
Conference ID: 3813676

To access the live webcast, visit the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.coterra.com. The replay will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra is a premier exploration and production company based in Houston, Texas with focused operations in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale and Anadarko Basin. We strive to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership. Learn more about us at www.coterra.com.

