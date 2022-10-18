Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 25, 2022!

TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 7TH

14 minutes ago
PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. will release its third quarter 2022 financial results, after the close of the market on Monday, November 7th to be followed by a teleconference and webcast on Tuesday, November 8th, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The real-time, listen-only webcast can be accessed using the following link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/604945939 or on our website at www.titan-intl.com within the "Investor Relations" page under the "News & Events" menu (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx). Listeners should access the website at least 10 minutes prior to the live event.

A webcast replay of the teleconference will be available on our website (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx) soon after the live event.

In order to participate in the real-time teleconference, with live audio Q&A, participants should use one of the following dial in numbers:

United States Toll Free: 1 844 200 6205
United States: 1 646 904 5544
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599
Participants Access Code: 558606

About Titan: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG07290&sd=2022-10-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-international-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-7th-301652632.html

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.

