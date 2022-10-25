Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 25, 2022!

Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 12.2% increase in quarterly cash dividend rate

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (: BRO) announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1150 per share. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 2, 2022. The dividend represents a 12.2% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1025 per share and is the twenty-ninth consecutive annual dividend increase for the Company.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 14,500 teammates in 450+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770

ti?nf=ODY2NzQ0MCM1MjEwODgzIzIwMDQ4MDQ=
Brown-Brown-Inc-.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles