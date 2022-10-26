FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) announced today that Greg Fricks has accepted an invitation to become the newest member of the Bank's Board of Directors.

Greg was born and raised in Fort Worth and attended Texas Tech University. He serves as the CEO of The Fricks Company, a national industrial concrete floor contractor, in Fort Worth, Texas. Greg has more than 30 years of experience in the concrete floor industry. The Fricks Company has established themselves as the only nationwide expert in Single-Source Design/Build Industrial Concrete Floor construction working exclusively with some of the biggest and well-known brands in the food distribution and material storage companies.

President Barney C. Wiley stated, "Trinity Bank is very pleased to have the opportunity to add Greg to our Board of Directors. He has a great deal of experience and a proven track record as a successful businessman in our community and throughout his industry."

"We look forward to Greg's contributions to Trinity Bank as we continue to focus on taking advantage of opportunities to grow and expand our customer base and presence in the North Texas market for years to come."

