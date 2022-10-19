PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC) announces that the company will present its interim report via webcast conference call with the opportunity for interested parties to ask questions to CEO Göran Malmberg and CFO Gunilla Andersson.

To register for the presentation of the interim report for the period July - September 2022, which will be held on October 26 at 10:00 CEST, visit https://investor.mentice.com/

The presentation will be held in English. Participants are advised to register at least a few minutes in advance.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice

Email: [email protected]

Tel US: +1 (312) 860 5610

Tel Sweden: +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

Market place: Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm | Ticker symbol: MNTC

Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB, tel +46 8 528 00 399 e-post [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18275/3650339/1640203.pdf Mentice Q3 Interim Report 2022 - Earnings call

