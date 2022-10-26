BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. ( TNGX), a biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that three abstracts have been selected for presentation as posters at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held in Barcelona, Spain from October 26-28, 2022.



Details on the Tango presentations at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium are as follows:

Poster Title: Biochemical characterization of TNG908 as a novel, potent MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor for the treatment of MTAP-deleted cancers

Abstract #: 75

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 26, 12:00 PM CEST

Poster Title: TNG908 is a brain-penetrant, MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor for the treatment of MTAP-deleted cancer

Abstract #: 233

Date and Time: Thursday, October 27, 10:00 AM CEST

Poster Title: TNG462 is a potential best-in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor for the treatment of peripheral MTAP-deleted solid tumors

Abstract #: 234

Date and Time: Thursday, October 27, 10:00 AM CEST

About Tango Therapeutics

Forward-Looking Statements

