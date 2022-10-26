The company continues to expand its customer base in the oil and gas space bringing high resolution data and analytics to companies via its Scout System drone

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone, and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that American Robotics has received a new purchase order from a leading U.S. oil and gas company. Adding another high-level company to its customer base, American Robotics' autonomous drone technology continues to provide the nation's leading oil and gas companies with the technology needed to streamline monitoring and inspections.

The new customer will expand the use of American Robotics' Scout System technology to the Permian Basin, one of the most dense and productive exploration, development, and production areas for oil and gas in the United States. The customer will utilize autonomous drone technology via the Scout System for heightened inspection capability and situational awareness. Specifically, the Scout System will be leveraged to monitor for loss of containment and fugitive emissions, as well as perimeter security at the facility. The customer also utilizes electric power with all pumpjacks on-site, with sub-stations to support them, and will be utilizing the autonomous drone-in-a-box system to inspect said stations.

"We are seeing a vast opportunity within the oil and gas industry as the use of autonomous drones are becoming a crucial component to ensuring safety and conducting regular inspections," said Reese Mozer, co-founder and CEO of American Robotics. "With new features including high-resolution RGB and thermal cameras, loss of containment analytics, and more coming to the Scout System later this year, American Robotics is focused on building the best-in-class solution for the oil and gas market based on the needs and requirements of the industry."

American Robotics continues to work closely alongside the oil and gas industry to grow an increasing portfolio of features, use cases, and users, and anticipates more commercial updates this year as a result. This customer will take advantage of data and analytics from the Scout System by inspecting their assets for potential anomalies in addition to operating critical missions. To learn more about American Robotics and its Scout System drone, click here.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System™ is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

