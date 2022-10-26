Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced the 27th annual Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament broke its own fundraising record when it raised over $3.4 million for 101 U.S. nonprofit organizations, once again making it one of the largest non-PGA golf tournament fundraisers. The tournament, held at The Clubs of Kingwood in Kingwood, Texas, has raised more than $28 million for charities since it started in 1993.

More than 400 tournament participants enjoyed a variety of competitions in addition to 18 holes of scramble golf tournament play. Activities included a men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to pin competitions.

“It is an honor to support more than 100 outstanding charities that make a valuable difference in the lives of tens of thousands of individuals every day,” said Jeff Miller, Halliburton chairman, president and CEO. “We are grateful to each of our sponsors whose generous contributions bring the Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament to life each year.”

Since the tournament's inception, funds raised have benefited local communities through services such as hunger relief for children and families, veteran home repairs in multiple cities, and mental health and substance abuse support in many geographical markets.

Of the over 100 charities who benefited from the tournament, almost 30 organizations joined the golfers at the tournament. This year’s onsite charities are:

Be An Angel Fund Inc. Medical Bridges Inc. BEAR Be A Resource for CPS Kids National Forest Foundation Books Between Kids Inc. Panther Creek Inspiration Ranch Inc. Buckner Children and Family Service Inc. Rebuilding Together Inc. Camp Quality USA Recipe For Success Foundation Children’s Assessment Center Foundation Safe Kids Worldwide Combined Arms Search Homeless Services Communities in Schools of Houston Inc. Sojourn Landing (The Landing) Dress for Success Houston The Council on Recovery El Centro de Corazon The Montrose Center High Sky Children’s Ranch The Village Learning Center Houston Area Women’s Center Inc. Trees For Houston Houston Police Foundation Undies For Everyone Katy Prairie Conservancy Weld Food Bank Kids Meals Inc.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry.

