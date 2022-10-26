Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, a division of The+Marcus+Corporation ( NYSE:MCS, Financial), announces that its Magical Movie Rewards loyalty program has signed up its five millionth member. The milestone is a celebration of human reconnection as moviegoers continue to head back into theatres to experience the excitement of seeing movies on the big screen.

Since its inception in 2014, the Magical Movie Rewards program has been a key to increasing customer loyalty and growing sales. Loyalty members receive one point for every dollar spent and earn a $5 reward for every 100 points accumulated. Members also benefit by having online ticketing fees waived, and receiving exclusive offers and personalized weekly emails. These perks, along with the overall moviegoing experience, drive attendance and repeat business. In fact loyalty members make up nearly half (46%) of the overall attendance and on average visit the theatre four times per year.

“The Magical Movie Rewards program is one of our strongest channels to learn about our moviegoers' expectations and preferences,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “We provide what we believe will be of interest and value to our members, which creates a relationship and can lead to increased business. Welcoming our five millionth member confirms the continued interest in the program.”

In addition to the regular program benefits, the loyalty program provides a vehicle that allows communication with engaged guests. Notifications of upcoming movies, special showings, offers, deals and sweepstakes can help drive excitement and encourage members to take action. The communication also can be customized based on moviegoing preferences of members.

During the temporary closure of theatres during the Covid-19 pandemic, Marcus Theatres was able to remain connected with members and continue to provide updates and options. Magical Movie Rewards members sought comfort in picking up their favorite movie treats, gave insight into their safety concerns to help inform re-opening policies, and shared what they missed most about the pre-pandemic movie experience. This relationship also has helped to support membership growth and engagement.

Magical Movie Rewards Growth and Engagement by the Numbers

Magical Movie Rewards reached one million members in less than a year after the program launched

in less than a year after the program launched New members are joining the program at a pace of approximately 15,000 per month

Loyalty members are more than twice as likely to purchase advance tickets to a movie

to purchase advance tickets to a movie The loyalty program encourages ecommerce as 62% of the tickets purchased online are by Magical Movie Rewards members

The Magical Movie Rewards program is free to all customers and easy to sign-up for online, using the app, or in the theatre. For more information, go to https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marcustheatres.com%2Fmovie-rewards.

About Marcus Theatres

Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, a division of The+Marcus+Corporation%2C is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit www.marcustheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@Marcus_Theatres).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The+Marcus+Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its Marcus Theatres division, its lodging division, Marcus%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B+%3C%2Fsup%3EHotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts, owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

