VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) brings fall premieres to WatchFree+ beginning this week, with the introduction of its Fall Fest programming lineup featuring a new slate of exclusive TV series premieres, new movies and stunts in VIZIO Features channels, and premium favorites available in popular and always on streaming channels. VIZIO’s free streaming service is home to endless entertainment across multiple genres with something for everyone.

Fall Fest is the destination to celebrate free entertainment this season, with series premieres and VIZIO exclusives for audiences to discover and “binge.” Fall Fest is a curated collection that is accessible from the VIZIO Home Screen and WatchFree+ streaming app. The WatchFree+ experience is powered by an intuitive program guide and On Demand library and makes it easy to sit back and discover the entertainment of the season.

Exclusive WatchFree+ World Premieres:

Boston George: Famous Without the Fortune - a five-part docuseries from Cinedigm, on the infamous drug smuggler George Jung. Those who knew him best (including Johnny Depp), share the ultimate outlaw story that inspired the hit film, Blow.

- a five-part docuseries from Cinedigm, on the infamous drug smuggler George Jung. Those who knew him best (including Johnny Depp), share the ultimate outlaw story that inspired the hit film, Blow. Sanitarium - an original three-part mini-series debuting exclusively on VIZIO from producer Bryan Ramirez and creator Kerry Valderrama that shares the stories of three particular patients of a mental institution. Each story contains elements of the mystical, the supernatural, the horrific, and the thrilling. Ultimately, each patient must face off with the most unstoppable and horrifying villain of all: the monster within.

- an original three-part mini-series debuting exclusively on VIZIO from producer Bryan Ramirez and creator Kerry Valderrama that shares the stories of three particular patients of a mental institution. Each story contains elements of the mystical, the supernatural, the horrific, and the thrilling. Ultimately, each patient must face off with the most unstoppable and horrifying villain of all: the monster within. Haunted Gold Rush - a two-part feature documentary, premiering exclusively on VIZIO, explores the ghostly mysteries along an historic Gold Rush Trail in British Columbia, told through the eyes of a strong female force of paranormal investigators, Corine Carey, Leanne Sallenback and Kelly Ireland. Haunted Gold Rushis produced by Small Army Entertainment, in association with Blue Ant Media.

Exclusive WatchFree+ On Demand TV Series:

Canada's Drag Race, Seasons Two and Three - a Canadian reality+competition television series based on the American series RuPaul's Drag Race is produced by Blue+Ant+Studios and features a crop of Canadian drag queens as they compete for a grand prize of $100,000 and the title of "Canada's Next Drag Superstar."

- a Canadian reality+competition television series based on the American series is produced by Blue+Ant+Studios and features a crop of Canadian drag queens as they compete for a grand prize of $100,000 and the title of "Canada's Next Drag Superstar." Hotel Paranormal, Season 2 - narrated by actor Dan Aykroyd, who is a firm believer in the paranormal, the second installment of this fan-favorite series ramps up the scares with more real-life stories of otherworldly run-ins at hotels. The terrifying paranormal encounters take place at 4-star hotels, bed and breakfasts, highway motels and inns around the world. Hotel Paranormal is produced by Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Media company.

Exclusive WatchFree+ Channel:

Space Science Now (channel 552) - explore the great unknown from black holes to dark matter and beyond with a deep collection of premium space and science documentaries and series, carefully curated by MagellanTV’s team of award-winning filmmakers.

New VIZIO Curated Channel Programming:

Investigation (channel 350) - immerse yourself in true crime stories with VIZIO’s curated “Killer Thoughts” programming block, with episodes never before featured on Investigation , including Confessions of a Serial Killer, FBI Files, Mafia Killers and more.

(channel 350) - immerse yourself in true crime stories with VIZIO’s curated programming block, with episodes never before featured on , including and more. American Classics (channel 201) - get cozy and enjoy a multi-day Classic Film Festival airing November 1-5 .This curated collection includes films such as Hondo starring John Wayne, Lured featuring Lucille Ball and Human Bondage with Betty Davis.

(channel 201) - get cozy and enjoy a multi-day .This curated collection includes films such as starring John Wayne, featuring Lucille Ball and with Betty Davis. Fork & Flight (channel 500)- whet your appetite with new seasons of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and newly added food and wine documentaries that invite you to travel the world including Blood Into Wine – featuring Maynard James Keenan, A Seat at the Table, A Year in Burgundy, Barbeque , and That Sugar Film – featuring Damon Gameau .

(channel 500)- whet your appetite with new seasons of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s and newly added food and wine documentaries that invite you to travel the world including , . Kick Back (channel 200) - give in to the urge and check out 44 new action-packed movies including the “WuTang Collection” and titles starring Jackie Chan and Jean Claude Van Damme , all programmed in a prime-time double block feature.

(channel 200) - give in to the urge and check out 44 new action-packed movies including the and titles starring and , all programmed in a prime-time double block feature. House (channel 501) - MAD Makeovers: Brace yourself as horror homes are rebuilt into beautiful masterpieces on House, including new episodes from Mad About the Makeover, Building La Dolce Vita, and more.

Primetime Favorites

ION (channel 217) - catch episodes ofthe most-popular TV dramas, including NCIS, Law & Order: SVU , Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Blue Bloods and more.

(channel 217) - catch episodes ofthe most-popular TV dramas, including , and more. Stories by AMC (channel 241) - dive into the cult-classic AMC shows you've come to love like The Walking Dead, Turn, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify, Making of the Mob, and Into the Badlands , plus movies and scripted originals.

(channel 241) - dive into the cult-classic AMC shows you've come to love like and , plus movies and scripted originals. All Weddings by WEtv (channel 332) - watch the most outrageous, over the top, fairytale wedding shows all in one place. If you love weddings, then say “I Do.”

(channel 332) - watch the most outrageous, over the top, fairytale wedding shows all in one place. If you love weddings, then say “I Do.” Baywatch (channel 210) - enjoy throw-back classics with around-the-clock episodes of the hit TV show starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.

“We’re excited to deliver on our promise of high quality content and continued value to VIZIO users through this Fall Fest collection,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President of Platform Content & Partnerships at VIZIO. “With exclusive TV shows, premium fan-favorites, and movie titles that have never before been seen on our VIZIO Features channels, Fall Fest is a one-stop destination for free fall TV viewing.”

Fall Fest can be found on the VIZIO home screen with clickable banners that invite users to a dedicated curated collection of Fall programming on WatchFree+.

WatchFree+ is VIZIO’s free streaming service offering an ever-expanding library with hundreds of free channels and on demand programming spanning movies, news, sports, music, kids/family, and more.

Check out the Fall Fest line-up and more on WatchFree+, available on all VIZIO SmartCast TVs. Visit VIZIO.com to learn more.

