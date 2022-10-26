VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Copper Ltd. (OTCX:WCUFF) (TSXV: WCU) based in Vancouver BC and focused on the development of copper assets in North and South America, today announced that Nolan Peterson, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20th, 2022.

DATE: October 20th, 2022

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka



Individuals interested in arranging a meeting with management are welcome to contact World Copper.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

Recently announced drill results from the Mancha Amarilla, including confirmation of an extension at the Escalones project in Chile.

Letter of Intent signed with DESALA for the ongoing development of the Escalones project seawater supply

The Company continues to work towards updating the PEA for the Zonia project, a copper-oxide deposit located in Arizona, USA.



ABOUT WORLD COPPER LTD.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its two primary copper porphyry projects, Escalones and Cristal, both located in Chile. World Copper has laid claim to four copper porphyry targets, one with estimated resources, significant soluble copper mineralization, and exciting potential to expand the resource base.

The World Copper team has a unique skill in navigating the mining sector within Chile, with some members having worked in the country for more than 40 years and with discovery success.

Detailed information is available at the Company’s website at www.worldcopperltd.com, and for general Company updates you may follow us on our social media pages via Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn.

