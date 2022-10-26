Allison Transmission is honored to announce that the company has been named Supplier of the Year by Idealease, a premier commercial truck lease and rental company in North America, with over 45,000 trucks, tractors and trailers in their fleet. The award, which Allison also received in 2018, was recently announced at the Idealease 40th Annual Meeting.

At the Idealease 40th Annual Meeting, Steve Roberts, National Accounts Manager, Allison Transmission (pictured left), accepts Allison’s second Supplier of the Year award in four years from Dan Murphy, President and CEO of Idealease. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re proud to recognize Allison as Supplier of the Year for the second time in four years,” said Dan Murphy, President and CEO of Idealease. “We appreciate their customer service responsiveness, ability to forge relationships at every level and willingness to visit our affiliate locations in the field. Allison has become a truly valued partner of our organization.”

Each year, members of the Idealease management team and partner representatives evaluate top suppliers based on a range of criteria, including new product development, product quality, customer satisfaction, field and warranty support, and a supplier’s ability to meet these criteria on an ongoing basis.

“Allison is honored to receive this award as a result of the exceptional efforts of many of our employees to build a true partnership across Idealease’s organization and with their affiliates across North America,” said Steve Roberts, National Accounts Manager, Allison Transmission. “Our team has worked hard to deliver on the needs of Idealease and its customers, and we remain focused on continuing to grow our relationship in the future.”

Idealease is comprised of over 430 dealer-affiliated locations. The company offers full-service leasing, rental, dedicated maintenance for customer-owned vehicles and innovative fleet safety and compliance services. Idealease operates one of the largest medium-duty fleets in the world.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

