DTE Energy (: DTE) and 7-Eleven, Inc. today announced 7-Eleven’s enrollment in MIGreenPower, DTE’s voluntary renewable energy program. The enrollment will enable 7-Eleven to achieve 100% renewable energy for all 160 of its southeast Michigan locations for 20 years beginning in 2025. 7-Eleven’s 32,000-megawatt hour clean energy commitment has the environmental benefit equivalent to taking nearly 3,000 gasoline-powered passenger cars off the road each year.

7-Eleven set a goal of reaching a 20% reduction in CO 2 emissions from its stores by fiscal year 2027 and achieved this goal well ahead of target with a 25.8% reduction in carbon emissions in fiscal year 2019. After a significant acquisition in 2021, 7-Eleven continued to show progress with a 27% reduction in CO 2 emissions in 2021[1]. As a result, the company has expanded its goal to achieve 50% reduction in carbon emissions by fiscal year 2030. Going forward, 7-Eleven will continue to promote activities aimed at reducing its environmental impact, including the installation of electric vehicle charging stations and the expansion of stores that use 100% renewable energy.

“As Michigan’s largest producer of and investor in renewable energy, we are proud to work with 7-Eleven on our shared goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions through clean, renewable energy,” said Brian Calka, vice president, Renewable Sales and Project Development for DTE Energy. “Through its enrollment in our MIGreenPower program, 7-Eleven is helping to bring new Michigan-based wind and solar resources online that will support Michigan’s clean energy transition, create jobs and strengthen Michigan’s economy.”

DTE’s MIGreenPower program enables DTE Electric’s residential and business customers to attribute an even greater percentage of their electricity use to Michigan-made wind and solar beyond the 15% DTE already provides. On an annual basis, MIGreenPower customers have enrolled 2.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy in the program, making it one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the country.

DTE’s renewable energy portfolio includes more than 50 wind and solar parks generating enough clean energy to power nearly 700,000 homes. Over the next three years, DTE plans to add thousands of megawatts of new renewable energy to meet the continued growth of its MIGreenPower program. For more information on DTE’s MIGreenPower program, visit dteenergy.com/migreenpower.

About 7-Eleven

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

MIGreenPower avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

[1] Reduction based on period starting in fiscal year 2013.

