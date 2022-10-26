MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced that it has teamed with SoftAtHome to showcase the prpl Life Cycle Management (LCM) at the prpl Foundation 2022 prpl Summit. The open-source LCM agent software developed for prplOS will be shown running on the MaxLinear AnyWAN™ Open Service Platform connected to SoftAtHome’s LCM Backend solution.

The MaxLinear and SoftAtHome solution demonstrates a new choice for operators that provides simplicity of development and faster time to market for home gateways by remotely downloading and managing the same services for different hardware platforms through the same backend server. The LCM uses containers and prplOS high-level APIs, including the mechanisms defined by the Broadband Forum TR-369 standard (USP device management).

Operators often spend most of their investment for a new generation of gateways on different iterations of the same functionality because of different OEMs or chipsets. The intention of prpl with prplOS and the LCM is to create a common middleware that runs on different hardware platforms. Operators can differentiate by dynamically launching and managing unique services because they have a common middleware and deployment mechanism on various hardware platforms.

“SoftAtHome has been an active contributor to the prpl Foundation since 2016. We have the vision that open-source software and sharing common software modules accelerates the transformation of the Home Gateway into an operator service platform,” said David Viret-Lange, CEO of SoftAtHome. “MaxLinear shares the same vision, and we believe that our partnership will accelerate prpl market adoption.”

“MaxLinear is a technology leader and dedicated partner who brings our engineering expertise to deliver unique, advanced solutions that make our customers successful,” said Will Torgerson, vice president and general manager, Broadband group for MaxLinear. “Being a member of the prpl Foundation and supporting the concept of open-source through our work with leaders such as SoftAtHome provides a competitive solution for operators and simplifies their operations.”

About SoftAtHome Life Cycle Management

SoftAtHome’s Life Cycle Management product is a backend solution, allowing operators to manage application deployment on their CPE, leveraging the prpl Foundation’s open-source LCM agent. The product lets operators deliver an application store to their broadband consumers.

SoftAtHome has been an active member of the prpl Foundation since 2016 and is the primary code developer and maintainer for prpl’s carrier-grade broadband CPE open-source stacks: prplOS, prplMesh, and LCM agent.

About the AnyWAN Open Service Platform

The AnyWAN™ Open Service Platform is a Hardware Design Kit (HDK) that comprises a ready-made broadband gateway for both ethernet gateways as well as XGS-PON fiber home gateway units (HGU). The hardware includes:

XGS-PON

10G Ethernet WAN and LAN

2.5G Ethernet

Triple Band Wi-Fi 6E

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C

In a related release, MaxLinear announced an Open Service Platform featuring its AnyWAN™ broadband chips running prplOS.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

AnyWAN™, MxL, and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

About SoftAtHome

SoftAtHome is an independent software provider with six different solutions for broadband (Connect’ON), Wi-Fi (Wifi’ON), Security (Secure’ON), Smart Home (Things’ON), video (Watch’ON), analytics and QoE monitoring (Eyes’ON). The company’s products are deployed by Telecom and Broadcast operators in over 25 million home networks and millions of mobile devices. The company, owned by operators, has over 300 employees, mainly software engineers committed to open-source communities such as prpl or RDK. SoftAtHome’s hybrid products uniquely leverage the best from Cloud-based software components and software embedded in multiple mobile and fixed devices.

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative community dedicated to open-source and open APIs, focusing on carrier-grade software for Broadband Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) as specified by Operator members. prpl Foundation brings together service providers, OEMs, system integrators, chip vendors, and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then commonize a reference implementation of standardized open-source infrastructure built atop Open-APIs. prpl enables a service delivery ecosystem, including innovative third-party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms.

