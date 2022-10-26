Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp, today announced the latest entrance of Grove Co., its flagship home care brand, into two additional retailers’ stores and digital sites – Harris Teeter and H-E-B – bringing the brand’s retail footprint to more than 4,000 stores.

This expansion is the latest in a series of growth landmarks for the distribution of the Company’s Grove Co. brand, following its recent expansions into CVS, Kohl’s, Meijer and Giant Eagle, as well as recently doubling its product assortment at Target. Grove Co.’s planet-friendly hand soaps and hand soap dispensers are now available in select H-E-B stores, while its full cross-category product offering, ranging from cleaners, dish soaps and hand soaps, may now be found in select Harris Teeter stores.

“Our ability to grow the Grove Co. distribution footprint across the United States, and having our products now available in more than 4,000 stores, is an incredible achievement in making plastic-free products available to the large number of customers interested in reducing their environmental footprint,” said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative. “Our increased presence in retail stores exposes our brand and products to more customers, and the more people we can reach, the more progress we make in leading the CPG industry out of its reliance on plastic packaging. We know that consumers want to make sustainable choices, and this latest expansion into Harris Teeter and H-E-B is a testament to our ability to make those choices readily available.”

Grove continues to push retail expansion as part of the Company’s omni-channel strategy, as it sees significant long-term opportunity for the business and the sustainable CPG category. With a growing presence in retail through its partnerships with national retailers, the Company continues to extend accessibility to its high-performing and sustainably packaged products, while growing its brand awareness. An assortment of Grove Co.’s planet-friendly and consumer-friendly products will be available in select Harris Teeter and H-E-B stores and on their websites.

About Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove”) is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainable home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach Not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been vetted against Grove’s strict standards to be beautifully effective, supportive of healthy habits, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove Collaborative is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ and in 2021, entered physical retail for the first time at Target stores nationwide Grove is the first plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to being 100% plastic-free by 2025.

For more information, visit www.grove.com.

