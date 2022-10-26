Kent+%26amp%3B+Essex+Mutual+Insurance+Company, the fifth largest Ontario-based mutual insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Kent & Essex Mutual selected Guidewire to automate and streamline business processes to drive its growth strategy. Guidewire will be implemented across all of Kent & Essex Mutual’s lines of business concurrently.

Kent & Essex selected InsuranceSuite, Client Data Management, Rating Management, and Reinsurance Management as its new systems for policy administration, underwriting, client data, rating, reinsurance, claims, and billing management. The company also selected DataHub and InfoCenter as its new systems for enterprise-wide data management and analytics. In addition, Kent & Essex Mutual selected EnterpriseEngage to offer a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its brokers and policyholders.

“We selected Guidewire because it is deeply entrenched in the P&C insurance industry and is a proven, flexible platform that enables straight-through processing, no-touch underwriting, and renewals,” said Kent & Essex Mutual President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Konecny. “As a broker-driven company our priority is to automate and simplify workflows to offer superior service quality and provide additional functionality in a cloud environment. Guidewire will enable us to adapt quickly to meet broker and customer needs, easily integrate products with new technology partners, and grow in a meaningful way. With the robustness of the functionality Guidewire offers, we will be able to focus our teams’ time enhancing our already amazing service, building relationships, and creating value in the insurance experience for our brokers, policyholders, and vendors.”

“We applaud Kent & Essex Mutual’s more than 130 years of service to Ontario residents,” said Guidewire President and Chief Revenue Officer John Mullen. “We are delighted that InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud will underpin their future growth strategy across all lines of business, and that our partnership will enable them to support their brokers and customers with exceptional service and expertise.”

Kent & Essex Mutual will be accessing Guidewire in a private cloud through EY Nexus™ for Insurance. “We’re pleased to work with Kent & Essex Mutual on this implementation project, using our cloud-based and managed service solution that is built around InsuranceSuite – and provides our customers with accelerators that include pre-configured capabilities for the Canadian insurance market,” said EY Canada Insurance Business Consulting Leader Jennifer Baziuk. “Transforming core systems will provide enterprise agility and the capability to adapt quickly and implement new tools and upgrades. We look forward to supporting Kent & Essex along their journey.”

Kent & Essex Mutual Insurance Company, located in Chatham Ontario, has been committed to providing great service to its policyholders and broker partners since 1888. A proud member of the Chatham community, as well as the Mutual Community, Kent & Essex has a long tradition of innovation and service to its mutual policyholders. By building strong relationships within the community, with its broker partners and with our vendors, Kent & Essex has balanced technology and people to effectively serve our community and successfully grow our business.

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

