Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar® and IHOP® restaurants, will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on November 2, 2022, before the stock market opens.

In conjunction with this announcement, Dine Brands will also host a conference call on November 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at the Events and Presentations page under the site’s Investors section at www.dinebrands.com.

To access the call by phone, please click to this conference+call+registration+link, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the company website above.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar® and IHOP® brands. With over 3,400 restaurants combined in 16 countries and 338 franchisees as of December 31, 2021, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

